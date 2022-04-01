Expert Connections
City of Lawton asks for earthy craft donations

(City of Lawton)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department is asking citizens to donate craft supplies.

The city is asking for donations of recyclable items to be used for Earth Day children’s crafts.

These include: plastic bottles, egg cartons, old prescription bottles (without labels), magazines, newspapers and other items. However, the department will not take tin cans due to safety reasons.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the department in the Owens Multipurpose Center.

They’ll accept donations until April 22.

More information about Earth Day crafts will released at a later time.

Questions can be directed to Lawton Park’s and Recreation at 580-581-3400.

