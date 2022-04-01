Expert Connections
Community events will happen around Lawton this April

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. - Kaley Patterson, with the City of Lawton, joined 7News to talk with us about some City sponsored events.

To find out about all the different City of Lawton events happening, community members can visit lawtok.gov/news.

That’s also where those interested can find when Earth Day Crafts will be as well as other events.

And for people to nominate their Yard of the Month pick, they can email the address and photo of the yard and the name and number of the person the yard belongs to publicaffairs@lawton.gov.

