Geronimo students surprised with April Fools’ Day drill

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - On April Fools’ Day students at Geronimo Elementary were met with an extra special emergency drill.

”It’s a flood drill! So, once again we are backstroking, practicing, because you might really need to backstroke. And then your pants legs should be up...and then April Fools!”

Officials announced the “Flood Drill” across the loud speaker to the whole school, allowing teachers a chance to have a little fun with students.

With the lack of rain, it may a while before students get a chance to practice that back stroke again.

