Special Olympians participate in bocce tournament

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple area teams enjoyed some sunshine Friday, at this year’s area Special Olympics Bocce tournament.

The event is a unified event, which means teams are made up of both Special Olympians and Special Olympics Partners.

The winning teams will go on to the state summer games, which gives Olympians a chance to go against other teams from around the state.

Special Olympic coach Natalie Smith said the event is unifying.

”Well I think not only is it, the athletes really enjoy it, but the partners it is exposes them to people with differences,” she said. “Then the athletes get to socialize and it’s fun for everyone.”

Next Friday, they will hold their area Track and Field event at Lawton High School.

With opening ceremonies kicking off at 8 a.m.

