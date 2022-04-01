Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hilliary named to board by Okla. governor

Dustin Hilliary is a managing partner for Hilliary Communications, providing phone and...
Dustin Hilliary is a managing partner for Hilliary Communications, providing phone and broadband service to over 15,000 people in Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa.(State of Oklahoma)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a Texoma businessman to serve on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education

Dustin Hilliary is a managing partner for Hilliary Communications, providing phone and broadband service to over 15,000 people in Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa. His team consists of 125 full time employees.

Hilliary thanked the Governor for his new role in a statement, saying in part that “we must ensure all Oklahomans have a path to higher education” adding that it needs to be affordable if we are to meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Shots fired reported in Lawton
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect

Latest News

Army veterans hike from Oklahoma City to Lawton
Special Olympians and Special Olympics Partners participate in Bocce tournament.
Special Olympians participate in bocce tournament
Geronimo Elementary students participate in flood drill for April Fools' Day.
Geronimo students surprised with April Fools’ Day drill
Cameron University art show begins this month
Isaiah Whitefox Redbird is sentenced in murder case.
Caddo County man sentenced in murder case