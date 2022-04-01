Hilliary named to board by Okla. governor

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a Texoma businessman to serve on the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education

Dustin Hilliary is a managing partner for Hilliary Communications, providing phone and broadband service to over 15,000 people in Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa. His team consists of 125 full time employees.

Hilliary thanked the Governor for his new role in a statement, saying in part that “we must ensure all Oklahomans have a path to higher education” adding that it needs to be affordable if we are to meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce.

