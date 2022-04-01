One person dies in Stephens County rollover

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A person is dead after their truck rolled over in Stephens County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon off Highway 29 and Condit Lane.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed all lanes of Highway 29 between North 3010 Road and 3020 while they investigate the cause of the crash.

We’re waiting to receive more information about this, make sure to check back in with 7News as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.