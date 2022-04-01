Two people flown to hospitals after crash

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people were rushed to the hospital by helicopter after a wreck in Stephens County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Friday, April 1, on State Highway 7 and 2880 Road, just five miles east of Duncan.

Two residents of Duncan were to various hospitals by air evac. One was admitted in fair conditions with injuries to their head, leg and other parts of their body. The other was treated and released.

OHP reported the cause of the crash was due to excessive speeding, followed by evasive action after the truck, driven by Burleson, started veering off the road.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.