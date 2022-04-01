Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Shots fired reported in Lawton
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect

Latest News

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction
FILE - President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley...
Federal tax probe into Biden’s son, Hunter, moves forward
Army veterans hike from Oklahoma City to Lawton
Special Olympians and Special Olympics Partners participate in Bocce tournament.
Special Olympians participate in bocce tournament
FILE - United States' goalkeeper Hope Solo takes the ball during a women's soccer game at the...
Hope Solo arrested on DWI, child abuse charges