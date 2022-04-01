Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge said conditions this weekend will be ideal for a prescribed burn.

The burn will take place Saturday, April 2, weather permitting.

Wildland fire staff will conduct the burns near the Crater Lake area of the refuge.

It will extend along the east side of Highway 115 from Cache Gate.

Then over to the Highway 49 intersection near the Visitor’s Center.

And finally, east along the south side of Highway 49 to the cattle guard.

Visitors and local residents should prepare for delays.

Burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors will not be allowed to enter.

Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance after the burn and residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.

