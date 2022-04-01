Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burn

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge said conditions this weekend will be ideal for a prescribed burn.

The burn will take place Saturday, April 2, weather permitting.

Wildland fire staff will conduct the burns near the Crater Lake area of the refuge.

It will extend along the east side of Highway 115 from Cache Gate.

Then over to the Highway 49 intersection near the Visitor’s Center.

And finally, east along the south side of Highway 49 to the cattle guard.

Visitors and local residents should prepare for delays.

Burn areas are closed to the public during fire operations and visitors will not be allowed to enter.

Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance after the burn and residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
Lawton Police Department arrested Cody Nash and several charges including endangering others...
Lawton man arrested for high speed chase
Shots fired reported in Lawton
30-year-old Andre Butler is accused of robbing a convenience store in Cache around 2 p.m....
Comanche Co. law enforcement agencies searching for robbery suspect
Authorities become involved in a foot chase with an unidentified suspect.
UPDATE: Authorities in Cache continuing search for armed suspect

Latest News

Army veterans hike from Oklahoma City to Lawton
Special Olympians and Special Olympics Partners participate in Bocce tournament.
Special Olympians participate in bocce tournament
Geronimo Elementary students participate in flood drill for April Fools' Day.
Geronimo students surprised with April Fools’ Day drill
Cameron University art show begins this month
Isaiah Whitefox Redbird is sentenced in murder case.
Caddo County man sentenced in murder case