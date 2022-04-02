7News First Alert Weather: A pleasant start to the weekend behind tonight’s front with another round of storms Sunday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered-to-numerous showers and rumbles of thunder through midnight. Storms could be capable of small hail but will have a problem becoming organized, therefore as they collapse they could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s.

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north and shift to the east at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts. Find a way to enjoy this pleasant weather while it lasts.

Sunday: Clouds will gradually increase during the day and a line of showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of another cold front and off the dry line. Some storms could be on the strong side with the main threats including damaging wind gusts and large hail. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph and highs will top out in the low 80s.

The front will become nearly stationary along the Red River on Monday and as a result showers and storms could linger throughout much of Monday. An isolated strong-to-severe storm is not out of the question, but there will be a lack of surface moisture.

Rainfall amounts throughout Monday night appear to range from a 0.2′'-1.75′'.

