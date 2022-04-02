7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A few late rumbles of thunder last night were welcomed with open arms across Texoma as some good old fashioned rain moved through the area. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.05″ - nearly 0.5″, with Medicine Park coming in with the highest totals. This rain won’t solve the drought immediately, but we will take all we can get, and the good news? More is on the way.

Saturday is shaping up to be a day to spend outside. Our Weekend Weather Scale is set at an 8/10 (I’ll get more into why it’s not a 10/10 later) but if it just accounted for Saturday, it would be a perfect 10! Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s today with a few high clouds hanging around. A light breeze will barely be noticeable, so move whatever plans you can inside!

Sunday, for the most part, will be much of the same. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs topping out in the lower 80s. Winds will increase some tomorrow, with a south breeze prevailing at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Tomorrow evening, ahead of our next cold front, storms will fire across Texoma. Atmospheric instability will be sufficient enough to provide enough energy for some of these storms to be strong to severe. Right now, storms don’t look entirely too threatening, and coverage looks fairly low, but this is something to keep our eyes on today as more data becomes available.

Monday morning, showers and storms could hang around for the early morning commute, but won’t be too widespread. Monday will be cooler behind the passage of that cold front, as most across Texoma won’t even reach the 70° mark. Monday afternoon, storms will once again fire across Texoma, but will increase in coverage as the afternoon and evening hours progress. Instability is not as impressive on Monday, but an isolated severe storm is certainly not out of the question, particularly south of the Red River.

Looking ahead, April is starting out to be fairly seasonal, with several days in the forecast hovering near the 70° mark, which is typically our average high this time of year.

