Art festival takes place next month in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arts for All has announced its return to festival season.

The Arts for All Festival will take place from May 6 through May 8 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.

Festival goers can expect booths, food trucks, entertainment tent and the beer and margarita tent.

New this year will be the Harmony Wine Garden and which will feature performers in the evening.

The Arts for All Festival is one of three fundraising events Arts for All hosts to raise money for its member groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica.

Festival Schedule:

12p.m. Friday, May 6: Food trucks open

4-8 p.m. Friday, May 6: Festival open hours

7-9 p.m. Friday, May 6 : Harmony Wine Garden entertainment

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Lawton Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Festival open hours

7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Harmony Wine Garden entertainment

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Festival open hours

