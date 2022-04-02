Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Art festival takes place next month in Lawton

Arts for All Festival begins May 6, 2022.
Arts for All Festival begins May 6, 2022.(City of Lawton)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arts for All has announced its return to festival season.

The Arts for All Festival will take place from May 6 through May 8 at Shepler Park in downtown Lawton.

Festival goers can expect booths, food trucks, entertainment tent and the beer and margarita tent.

New this year will be the Harmony Wine Garden and which will feature performers in the evening.

The Arts for All Festival is one of three fundraising events Arts for All hosts to raise money for its member groups, which includes the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Fort Sill Art Council, Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society and Lawton Pro Musica.

Festival Schedule:

12p.m. Friday, May 6: Food trucks open

4-8 p.m. Friday, May 6: Festival open hours

7-9 p.m. Friday, May 6 : Harmony Wine Garden entertainment

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Lawton Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Festival open hours

7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 7: Harmony Wine Garden entertainment

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Festival open hours

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
Two people were taken to hospitals by air evac.
Two people flown to hospitals after crash
Robert Doak faces new charges after January high speed chase.
High speed chase suspect faces new charges

Latest News

Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April
7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April
A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he fatally punched a Sioux...
Tulsa man pleads guilty in federal court
Comanche Middle School receives snack donation after lockdown.
Comanche Cache Casino donates snacks to Cache Middle School
A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic