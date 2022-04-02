Expert Connections
College track star killed, 2 others injured, in hit-and-run with suspected drunken driver, officials say

Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a...
Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a vehicle.(Milligan Buffaloes)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (Gray News) - Milligan University is mourning the loss of one of its track and field stars after a deadly crash on Thursday.

The university reports that three of its track and field team members were involved in a collision while running in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Sophomore Eli Cramer died, according to the school, while his fellow teammates Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were also injured.

Mortimer sustained life-threatening injuries. Officials said he underwent surgery Thursday night for multiple fractures and was stable. Baldy was treated and released.

According to Virginia State Police, the three runners were on Williamsburg Pottery Road when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver took off from the initial crash scene but was found after crashing into a median.

Police said the driver was taken into custody and charged with DUI and felony hit-and-run, according to school officials

Cramer, 20, was a sophomore business administration major at Milligan. In his two years with the Buffaloes, he was a third-place finisher on the 2021 national championship cross country team, a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC for cross country. According to the university, Cramer also set a program record in the 8K.

According to the Milligan Buffaloes, the 20-year-old was a four-time national qualifier in track and field, most recently finishing 10th in the 5K at the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

Mortimer, 23, transferred to Milligan in 2018 from the University of Kentucky. He graduated last May with an undergraduate degree in ministry and enrolled in Milligan’s MBA program.

School officials said Mortimer is a four-time All-AAC cross country runner and collected NAIA All-America status in the marathon with a fourth-place finish at the NAIA national championships last spring.

According to Milligan, Baldy, 21, is a senior mechanical engineering major. He is also a two-time national qualifier in outdoor nationals in the marathon and a member of four conference championship teams.

Virginia police report Thursday’s crash remains under investigation.

