Comanche Cache Casino donates snacks to Cache Middle School

Comanche Middle School receives snack donation after lockdown.
Comanche Middle School receives snack donation after lockdown.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - During police activity, Cache Middle School went under lockdown earlier this week.

The lockdown lasted long enough, the middle school ran out of snacks for students.

On Friday, the Comanche Cache Casino, on behalf of Comanche Cares Foundation, donated more than 600 bags of chips, 100 water bottles and 300 cookies to restock the school’s supplies.

The items will be used for the “Dog Cart”, where students can purchase snacks before, during and after school.

