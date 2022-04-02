First Alert Forecast: Rain & Cooler Temps in the 7-day | 4/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures this Saturday afternoon have risen into the 70s for many locations. There’s still plenty of daylight left in the day to get out and enjoy! Sunset tonight is at 7:56PM. Tonight will be calm and quiet with clear skies and light southeast winds. Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Most of the day tomorrow will remain dry with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be as high as the upper 20s to low 30s. With the strong south winds and sunshine (and pre-frontal warming), high temperatures tomorrow afternoon will soar into the low to mid 80s for those in southwest Oklahoma- mid to upper 80s and even the low 90s for those in north Texas. The warm weather will briefly come to an end as a cold front is expected to dive across the Sooner State tomorrow.

As the cool air from the north interacts with the warm moist air from the south, a few thunderstorms will likely develop during the late afternoon. As instability increases during the evening tomorrow, any storms that develop will likely become severe. There is a slight risk for severe storms across both southwest Oklahoma western counties of north Texas Sunday evening / overnight, with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. Hail could be as large as golf balls and wind gusts could range from 60 to 80mph. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to form along the cold front during the evening hours and make their way east.

Overall storm intensity will decrease in intensity with a loss of instability throughout the atmosphere. With that being said, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday. Starting off the work week, temperatures will stay into the low to mid 50s so the rain gear will be a must heading out the door Monday morning. Monday will be much cooler as high temperatures will only rise into the low 60s north and low 70s south. Northeast winds will be at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher.

There is a slight risk for severe storms Monday afternoon for counties near the Red River with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. Right now, model data does vary on rain totals but totals could be as high as 2 inches east with about a tenth of an inch west.

This system will move out and we’ll see dry conditions for the rest of the week. With a return of a south winds Tuesday, high temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. This warm up will be brief as another cold front will move in Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by the afternoon on Wednesday with north winds at 10 to 15mph. As mentioned previously, we’ll stay dry as no precipitation is expected with this frontal passage.

Strong north winds are expected Thursday with north winds at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Highs will stay in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will stay mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

South winds return next Saturday with highs creeping back into the upper 60s to low 70s. The breezy winds and dry air will create fire weather concerns.

Have a good weekend! -LW

