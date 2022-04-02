High speed chase suspect faces new charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of opening fire at a police officer during a January chase is facing new charges.

Investigators said Robert Doak was in the back seat of a car leading police on a high speed chase through Lawton.

They said he and another passenger leaned out the car multiple times to shoot at the Lawton Police Sergeant John Bordelon, who was struck in the face during the gunfire.

During a recent interview with police, Doak admitted he was in the car at the time of the chase.

Initially, Doak faced drug charges due to the methamphetamine found in the car.

But this week he was further charged with Shooting with Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm After a Felony conviction.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

