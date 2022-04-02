UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache officials have confirmed that Andre Butler is safely in custody as of Friday night.

In a statement, Cache’s Police Chief said, “We appreciate the family for helping us get him into custody and we are very relieved that no one got hurt. Thank you to all the citizens for their help because without them calling in the family, law enforcement would have had a much harder time getting him to turn himself in.”

Butler has been charged in connection to a car theft from earlier this week.

He’s charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle for stealing a car from a Lawton dealership.

Investigators said Butler took the car for a test drive Monday and during the drive he became agitated.

Butler was reported to have acted strangely, moving erratically and pulling out a steak knife while he was driving.

The employee persuaded Butler to return to the dealership, but when the employee left the car he immediately locked the doors and drove off.

Butler then led police on a chase, though he later abandoned the car and escaped on foot.

On Wednesday, Butler appeared in Cache, reporting to have robbed a convenience store and kicking off another hours-long search.

That incident sent the nearby schools into lockdown.

A $50,000 bond has been set in connection to the larceny charge.

