Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny

Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.(COURTESY)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cache officials have confirmed that Andre Butler is safely in custody as of Friday night.

In a statement, Cache’s Police Chief said, “We appreciate the family for helping us get him into custody and we are very relieved that no one got hurt. Thank you to all the citizens for their help because without them calling in the family, law enforcement would have had a much harder time getting him to turn himself in.”

Butler has been charged in connection to a car theft from earlier this week.

He’s charged with Larceny of a Motor Vehicle for stealing a car from a Lawton dealership.

Investigators said Butler took the car for a test drive Monday and during the drive he became agitated.

Butler was reported to have acted strangely, moving erratically and pulling out a steak knife while he was driving.

The employee persuaded Butler to return to the dealership, but when the employee left the car he immediately locked the doors and drove off.

Butler then led police on a chase, though he later abandoned the car and escaped on foot.

On Wednesday, Butler appeared in Cache, reporting to have robbed a convenience store and kicking off another hours-long search.

That incident sent the nearby schools into lockdown.

A $50,000 bond has been set in connection to the larceny charge.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
Two people were taken to hospitals by air evac.
Two people flown to hospitals after crash
Robert Doak faces new charges after January high speed chase.
High speed chase suspect faces new charges

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April
7News First Alert Weather: Springtime is here with active start to April
A man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting he fatally punched a Sioux...
Tulsa man pleads guilty in federal court
Comanche Middle School receives snack donation after lockdown.
Comanche Cache Casino donates snacks to Cache Middle School
A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic