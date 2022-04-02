Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was blocked off as crews responded to a rollover crash off downtown Lawton Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 2nd street and I-44.

There a car flipped over, though at this time it’s not clear what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

We’re working to get more information from Lawton Police Department.

