Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic

A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was blocked off as crews responded to a rollover crash off downtown Lawton Friday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday at 2nd street and I-44.

There a car flipped over, though at this time it’s not clear what caused the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

We’re working to get more information from Lawton Police Department.

You can count on us to keep you updated.

