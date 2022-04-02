Tulsa man pleads guilty in federal court

LAWTON, Okla. - A 20-year-old Broken Arrow man pleaded guilty in Federal Court, for building an explosive device made with fireworks, large fish hooks and screws.

Zane Paul Bennet pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device.

In Bennet’s plea agreement, he admitted to manufacturing the device in January and he planned on using it to blow up watermelons.

He was taken into custody on January 24, after the device was discovered in his girlfriend’s car.

It was then analyzed and destroyed by the Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad.

