7News First Alert Weather: Windy conditions today bring showers and storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After an awesome weather day Saturday, those conditions will continue into much (not all!) of Sunday. Temperatures today will climb into the lower 80s across most of Texoma, with a few 90s in our far southern counties. Winds will be fairly breezy, with sustained southerly winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. A cold front will begin to slide across Oklahoma late this afternoon, igniting the chance for showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. Atmospheric instability is certainly high enough to allow for multiple strong, and a few severe thunderstorms tonight, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds. These storms will remain fairly scattered, and not everyone across Texoma will see a storm tonight, but the chance is certainly there area-wide.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be somewhat cooler behind the passage of tonight’s cold front. Temperatures will only top out in the low-to-mid 60s. Some lingering showers could hang around throughout the morning and early afternoon hours tomorrow, but these will be fairly scattered and non-severe. Tomorrow afternoon, another round of storms will ignite across Texoma, bringing the chance for more severe weather. The conditions and threats tomorrow depend largely on what happens today. At the moment, moisture content and instability do not look entirely impressive, so the chance of severe storms appears somewhat limited, but this will, again, depend on how certain parameters shape up after tonight’s storms.

Looking ahead to this week, Tuesday will quickly return to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies and a southwesterly breeze. With the return of this breeze, and as our drought continues to persist, fire weather conditions will return for the rest of the week, with conditions being Elevated on Tuesday, Critical on Wednesday, Near Critical on Thursday, and Elevated again for Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will slide through Tuesday evening, knocking those highs right back down out of the 80s and into the low 70s for Wednesday, and 60s for Thursday and Friday.

