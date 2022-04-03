Apache woman sent to hospital after Caddo Co. wreck

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A single vehicle crash sent an Apache woman to the hospital on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in Caddo County, just five miles north of Apache.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 60-year-old Sophia Vasquez was driving southbound at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle.

The Ford F150 departed the roadway and rolled over one time, coming to rest on its wheels.

Apache EMS transported Vasquez to a hospital in fair condition with head injuries.

OHP cites the cause of the collision as driving under the influence and speed.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.