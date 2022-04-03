Expert Connections
“Emergence” exhibition opens at Leslie Powell Art Gallery

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts Senior Art Exhibition opened this evening at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery in Lawton.

Nine seniors are displaying work from paintings to graphic design to digital media.

Michele Pierce has almost 20 pieces on display that tackle themes including life, death and man’s relationship with nature.

She said her favorite features a duck and alligator.

“They’re really interesting to me. They’re things I think we should discuss, especially when it comes to man’s relationship with nature and how our actions affect our surroundings and that’s just something that I find incredibly interesting,” Pierce said.

Artwork will be on display through April 30 and available for purchase.

