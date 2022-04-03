Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Community Theatre puts on production of Steel Magnolias

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is kicking off their production of Steel Magnolias this weekend.

You might be familiar with the 1989 film starring Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts and Sally Field.

The story follows a group of women who share a close bond and often meet at a local salon.

Through the years, the ladies endure tragedy and good times together.

LCT veteran actress Allison Offield plays Truvy Jones and said you won’t want to miss this timeless show.

“Particularly as women, that we are there for one another in good times and bad,” Offield said. “Those very best female relationships are there to catch one another and be there and be supportive and help laugh through tears.”

You can buy tickets at www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com/tickets/ or call 580-355-1600.

Performances continue with a matinee tomorrow at 2 p.m. and next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny
northern lights forecast tonight
Cornonal Mass Ejection could allow for Northern Lights to be seen as far south as I-40 tonight
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
Robert Doak faces new charges after January high speed chase.
High speed chase suspect faces new charges
A car rolls over on 2nd Street under the I-44 bridge.
Rollover crash in Lawton blocks traffic

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Windy conditions today bring showers and storms
7News First Alert Weather: Windy conditions today bring showers and storms
Positive identification of the suspect is pending.
Man killed in pursuit, shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 60-year-old Sophia Vasquez was driving...
Apache woman sent to hospital after Caddo Co. wreck
For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, organizers wanted to teach women and girls self defense...
Red Cord partners with Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for Women’s Self Defense Class
Michele Pierce has almost 20 pieces on display that tackle themes including life, death and...
“Emergence” exhibition opens at Leslie Powell Art Gallery