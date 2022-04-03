Lawton Community Theatre puts on production of Steel Magnolias

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is kicking off their production of Steel Magnolias this weekend.

You might be familiar with the 1989 film starring Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts and Sally Field.

The story follows a group of women who share a close bond and often meet at a local salon.

Through the years, the ladies endure tragedy and good times together.

LCT veteran actress Allison Offield plays Truvy Jones and said you won’t want to miss this timeless show.

“Particularly as women, that we are there for one another in good times and bad,” Offield said. “Those very best female relationships are there to catch one another and be there and be supportive and help laugh through tears.”

You can buy tickets at www.lawtoncommunitytheatre.com/tickets/ or call 580-355-1600.

Performances continue with a matinee tomorrow at 2 p.m. and next week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.

