Man killed in pursuit, shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is dead following a pursuit and standoff with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Saturday.

OHP troopers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle out of Sedona, Arizona after locating it in Canadian County.

The suspect fled, initiating a pursuit, which entered the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

He began firing shots at troopers through his rear window. Troopers made several unsuccessful attempts to perform a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI) on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Troopers performed a successful TVI on the vehicle at the 140 mile marker, bringing the pursuit to a stop.

That’s when the suspect exited the vehicle, grabbed a rifle and began firing rounds at law enforcement. He then barricaded himself behind the vehicle until a Tactical Team got there.

The suspect continued to fire at law enforcement, and troopers fired back, killing the suspect. Positive identification of the suspect is pending.

Oklahoma City Police Department, as well as the Oklahoma County Sherriff’s Office assisted OHP with the conclusion of the incident.

OHP Troop Z Investigations Division will be leading the investigation, and the troopers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative duties pending the conclusion of the investigation.

