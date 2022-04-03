Expert Connections
Red Cord partners with Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for Women’s Self Defense Class

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Red Cord partnered with Dreadnought Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for a Women’s Self Defense Class Saturday in Lawton.

For Sexual Assault Awareness Month, organizers wanted to teach women and girls self defense skills and education about human trafficking.

Participants learned how to escape from a person who may be trying to abduct them by pushing them into a vehicle or pulling on their arms.

For more information, you can visit theredcord.org.

