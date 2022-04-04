Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Alaska Airlines moves to gender-neutral uniforms, allowing tattoos for employees

Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer...
Alaska Airlines announced it will move to gender-neutral uniforms for employees and also offer more leniency on tattoos and hair styles.(Alaska Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Alaska Airlines is going gender-neutral with its uniform policy for employees.

In a statement this week, the airline said the updated guidelines will “provide more freedom and flexibility in individual and gender expression.”

The carrier will also collaborate with a designer to create gender-neutral uniform items for frontline workers, including flight attendants, customer service agents and lounge employees.

The change follows a 2021 employee allegation that Alaska Airlines’ uniform policy discriminated against workers whose gender expression did not fit male and female dress codes.

Previously, the airline required either “male” or “female” uniforms, along with regulations on other dress codes based on assumed gender. At the time, the carrier said flight attendants could order any “uniform kit of their choice, regardless of gender identity.”

The airline is also updating to allow more flexibility in personal expression, including with tattoos and hair style choices.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Positive identification of the suspect is pending.
Man killed in pursuit, shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, 60-year-old Sophia Vasquez was driving...
Apache woman sent to hospital after Caddo Co. wreck
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
One person dies in Stephens County rollover crash.
One person dies in Stephens County rollover
Andre Butler faces Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.
UPDATE: Comanche County suspect safely in custody, charged with larceny

Latest News

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
Fort Sill introduced a new pilot program today.
Fort Sill introduces new program to raise Sexual Assault Awareness
The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
Deadly Stephens Co. wreck being investigated by OHP
Bill Havron to tell us a little bit about the National Pershing Missile Reunion
National Pershing Missile Reunion takes place in May
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine