UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: OHP has canceled the AMBER ALERT and says French has been found safe.

MULDROW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.

Lauren French was last seen at Muldrow High School on Monday afternoon. Muldrow is located near the Arkansas border on I-40.

According to officials she was last seen wearing a camo jacket and purple pants.

She was seen getting in a black 2010 Mazda 3.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

