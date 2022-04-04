UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: OHP has canceled the AMBER ALERT and says French has been found safe.
MULDROW, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
Lauren French was last seen at Muldrow High School on Monday afternoon. Muldrow is located near the Arkansas border on I-40.
According to officials she was last seen wearing a camo jacket and purple pants.
She was seen getting in a black 2010 Mazda 3.
If you have any information, call 911 immediately.
