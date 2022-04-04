City of Lawton extends late fee grace period

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents will not face late fees or penalties on their most recent utility bill due to a delay in the new billing software.

The delay is due to technical difficulties on the Self Service Portal launched by the City of Lawton last month.

City of Lawton said customers who are billed this week will have about the same amount of time to pay their bill before being considered late.

They expect the billing cycle to be back on schedule by the end of the week.

Questions concerning utility bills can be answered by calling the City of Lawton’s Utility Services at 580-581-3308.

