Community is invited to book sale in Lawton

Friends of the Lawton Public Library will host its annual book sale this week.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those who are in need of books can visit Lawton’s Central Plaza for a book sale.

The Friends of the Lawton Public Library will host their annual Book Sale on April 7 through 10.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Thursday, April 7 at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, April 8 at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 9 at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 10 at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale will be located on the east side of the Plaza and is free and open to the public to browse.

Volunteers hope people come back each day to discover more.

There will be a selection of western, science fiction and mystery books this year as well as homeschooling, home repair and more.

Prices are 50 cents for paperback and $1 for hardback, unless otherwise marked.

CDs, DVDs, audio tapes and jigsaw puzzles will also be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the book sale go to the Friends of the Lawton Public Library, which helps fund library programs and activities throughout the year.

More information can be found by calling 580-581-3540 ext. 1711 or by email at tanya.organ@lawtonok.gov.

