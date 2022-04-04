UPDATE: Officials release more information on fatal Stephens County wreck

EMPIRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatality collision happened at 4:03 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

The crash happened on west Camelback Road three miles away from Duncan.

A driver of a Lincoln Town Car was pronounced dead on the scene by Survival Flight EMS and was transported to Oklahoma City.

The driver of a Dodge Ram was transported to an area hospital and was treated and released.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Dodge Ram was heading eastbound and, for an unknown reason, departed the roadway to the left, veered right and overcorrected back to the left and was then hit by the Lincoln in the passenger side.

The driver of the Lincoln was pinned for about an hour and a half before extracted by Empire Fire Department.

