Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

UPDATE: Officials release more information on fatal Stephens County wreck

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road near Empire.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPIRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fatality collision happened at 4:03 p.m. on Monday, April 4.

The crash happened on west Camelback Road three miles away from Duncan.

A driver of a Lincoln Town Car was pronounced dead on the scene by Survival Flight EMS and was transported to Oklahoma City.

The driver of a Dodge Ram was transported to an area hospital and was treated and released.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Dodge Ram was heading eastbound and, for an unknown reason, departed the roadway to the left, veered right and overcorrected back to the left and was then hit by the Lincoln in the passenger side.

The driver of the Lincoln was pinned for about an hour and a half before extracted by Empire Fire Department.

The original story can be found below.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other first responder agencies responded to a fatal wreck near Empire on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road near Empire.

Our 7News photographer said it appeared the wreck was a head on collision and was confirmed to be fatal.

No other details about the crash have been released. You can count on us to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
Positive identification of the suspect is pending.
Man killed in pursuit, shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Latest News

CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM invites community to conference
Cameron University, University of Science and Arts students featured in gallery
Rachel Jones, associate professor of biology and environmental science at the University of...
USAO receives thousands in donations for Giving Day
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period