First Alert Forecast: Dry and Quiet After Tonight’s Storms | 4/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Winds today will stay out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will range from the low to mid 20s. With an arrival of a cold front this morning, high temperatures this afternoon will vary. Many counties northwest will see temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s. Areas along and including Vernon, Crowell, Frederick, Lawton and Duncan will remain in the mid to upper 60s. Southeast counties this afternoon will be the warmest with highs in the low to mid 70s.

As mentioned previously, showers and thunderstorms (likely severe) are in the forecast today and tonight. Let’s talk about the details: Moisture will stay in place all day long helping aid to the additional shower and thunderstorm threat. Instability will be present at the surface, turning winds aloft and with the lift from cold front, these ingredients will be sufficient for the storms to be severe.

Large hail (golf ball on average) and strong winds (60 to 80mph) will be the primary concerns especially as storms develop into a line as they push east. When storms initially fire up, some discrete supercells could be possible creating a low but not zero tornado threat. Locally heavy rain is a concern but flooding remains low and more of a concern for counties along and east of I-35.

Storms will move out around 10/11PM tonight.

After rain exits later tonight, the rest of the 7-day forecast period looks to be fairly quiet. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 40s with light north to south winds. Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies but look for mostly sunny skies come the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. High temperatures will soar back into the 80s and 90s.

Another cold front moves in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, so expect the afternoon on Wednesday to be cooler. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s with north winds at 10 to 20mph. This frontal passage will be dry, as no precipitation is expected.

By Thursday winds will increase out of the northwest at 20 to 30mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Friday will remain mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph.

With the dry air in place and strong north/northwest winds- this will create critical fire conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Near-critical conditions most other days. As of right now, Friday seems to be the least windy day over the next seven.

On Saturday, look for sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. South winds will remain breezy at 10 to 20mph. Sunday will be, you guessed it, breezy with south winds at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. Cloud cover will build so expect mostly cloudy skies. Despite the cloud cover, high temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, next work-week looks to be active and wet. Something that we’ll continue to watch the trends for.

Have a good night! -LW

