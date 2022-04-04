Fort Sill introduces new program to raise Sexual Assault Awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials apart of the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response introduced a new pilot program today, it is apart of their Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month kick-off.

The directorate offers assistance with all levels of the investigation, including legal and advocacy services.

The new programs is a pilot, following the on-going redesign of SHARP.

Officials hope that the new directorate will not only help increase training and awareness, but also the amount of support victims receive following an incident.

Leslie Watts, the Manager and Fusion Director of SHARP, said its important to have this services available and accessible together.

”We are all located in one roof,” Watts said. “So that way an individual can come to one location and get the advocacy they need. They can do their law enforcement interview here with CID, they can see their attorney. So, it’s really a culmination of all those services together.”

Officials with Fort Sill hope the new program will give them better options for both justice and support.

All of these services are focused on one goal, changing the way the military reacts to sexual harassment and assault.

