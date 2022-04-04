Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill introduces new program to raise Sexual Assault Awareness

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials apart of the Sexual Harassment and Assault Response introduced a new pilot program today, it is apart of their Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month kick-off.

The directorate offers assistance with all levels of the investigation, including legal and advocacy services.

The new programs is a pilot, following the on-going redesign of SHARP.

Officials hope that the new directorate will not only help increase training and awareness, but also the amount of support victims receive following an incident.

Leslie Watts, the Manager and Fusion Director of SHARP, said its important to have this services available and accessible together.

”We are all located in one roof,” Watts said. “So that way an individual can come to one location and get the advocacy they need. They can do their law enforcement interview here with CID, they can see their attorney. So, it’s really a culmination of all those services together.”

Officials with Fort Sill hope the new program will give them better options for both justice and support.

All of these services are focused on one goal, changing the way the military reacts to sexual harassment and assault.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: Officials release more information on fatal Stephens County wreck
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
Positive identification of the suspect is pending.
Man killed in pursuit, shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Latest News

CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM invites community to conference
Cameron University, University of Science and Arts students featured in gallery
Rachel Jones, associate professor of biology and environmental science at the University of...
USAO receives thousands in donations for Giving Day
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period