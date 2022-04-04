Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Gas prices fall for second straight week

FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP...
FILE - A motorist fuels a vehicle at an Exxon station Oct. 27, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s average gas price has fallen for the second straight week, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, the average gas price is $4.17 per gallon, according to data compiled from more than 11 million price reports across the country.

A week ago, the average gas price was $4.23 per gallon.

Though prices have fallen this week, the national average is up 25.5 cents from a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said the fall in prices this week was a result of two factors.

“Oil prices fell last week as COVID cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand,” Haan said in a news release. “Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: ID of victim in fatal Stephens Co. crash released
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
April Albert and David Harrison say their 19-year-old son has worked at Papa John’s in Duncan...
Alleged theft by employees leads to closure of Duncan restaurant
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found

Latest News

Police arrested the suspect in connection with his wife's death. The first officers on scene...
Wife dies after husband allegedly runs her over in airport parking garage
A 71-year-old man died when storm winds toppled a tree onto his home in Whitehouse, Texas,...
1 dead as storm causes damage throughout Texas city
An anti-abortion group, known as the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, claims it contacted...
Group claims fetuses in DC home proof of illegal abortions
An anti-abortion group says the five fetuses found in a member’s home came from the medical...
Anti-abortion group says fetuses found at member's home came from DC clinic
School bonds in Sterling, Walters pass