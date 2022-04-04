National Pershing Missile Reunion takes place in May

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bill Havron joined KSWO to talk about the National Pershing Missile Reunion coming up in May at Apache Casino Hotel.

Fort Sill was home to the Pershing Missile System until it was eliminated in 1991.

Every two years, Past members visit Lawton in order to exchanges stories and memories.

The National Pershing Missile Reunion is May 19 through 21 at Apache Casino Hotel.

All veterans who operated the Pershing Missile system or a Pershing support system, are invited to participate.

Registration is $45 and ends on May 5.

There is an additional cost for the Saturday Night Banquet and tours to local museums will be available for purchase.

For more information, or for a registration form, email billhavron@yahoo.com.

