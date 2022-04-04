Polls open Tuesday for Sterling, Walters residents

SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Two school bonds will be voted on Tuesday as a part of area elections in southwest Oklahoma.

In Sterling, school officials are hoping a new bond will provide the campus with numerous updates, including up-to-date textbooks for students.

The overall bond would cover new windows, fresh paint for classrooms and a new 72-passenger bus.

Residents will not see an increase in their taxes if the bond passes.

“It’s important for us to keep our school going and try to do what we can to keep it up, so that it can remain in the school because if you lose your school, then your community has a hard time staying put together,” Sterling Public Schools Superintendent Kent Lemons said.

Meanwhile, voters in Walters will decide on a $1.77 million bond, which would go towards renovations for the administration building and bus barn.

The bond will also fund renovations for the middle school; including new floors, lockers and handicap-accessible restrooms.

“It’s important to continue after we do this election, in 5 to 10 years to, we need to keep making improvements so things don’t have to be done in a grand scale,” Walters Public Schools Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said. “We we’re blessed in 2010, we received a $3.5 million grant to renovate the high school. If we haven’t received that, we would be in a real bind facility wise.”

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

More information can be found by calling County Election Board office at 580-353-1880 and visiting the Oklahoma elections website.

