Life Ready Center teacher receives state award

Scott Smith at Ready Life Center is this year's visual art educator recipient.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teacher from Life Ready Center has been selected to be this year’s visual art educator recipient from the Oklahoma State Superintendent’s Award for Excellence.

Scott Smith was nominated by a colleague and there will be a ceremony at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in Guthrie.

Joy Hofmeister said the award is given in collaboration with the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education and the Oklahoma Masonic Fraternity.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

