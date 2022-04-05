7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions return for next several days for parts of Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a dry cold front moves through allowing for clear skies and increasing winds out of the north at 25-30 mph behind the front. Wind gusts up to 40-50 mph will be possible overnight, with lows falling into the mid 40s.

On Wednesday, a Wind Advisory is in place for much of Texoma with winds out of the north at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. There will be extreme fire weather conditions west of I-44 during the afternoon as relative humidity drops as low as 8-15%. Please do your part in preventing any dangerous grass fires from breaking out. Avoid any outdoor activities that could create sparks, check and secure trailer chains, don’t throw cigarettes out of the window, and obey local burn bans. Expect lots of sunshine with highs topping out in near 70°.

Fire weather conditions remains the top weather story for Texoma throughout the upcoming weekend. Below are the current fire weather conditions through Sunday afternoon.

Wednesday : Extreme for areas west of I-44. A Red Flag Warning is in place for areas west of I-44.

Thursday : Critical for areas west of I-44

Friday : Near Critical for areas west of I-44

Saturday : Critical for areas west of I-44

Sunday : Critical for areas west of I-44

Each day maximum wind gusts will range anywhere from 35-50 mph. Temperatures will warm back into the low-to-mid 80s throughout the weekend.

A well defined trough develops out along the west coast and could bring the chance for a few waves of energy early next week. There will be the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms Monday evening and on Tuesday depending on where the dry line sets up. We will monitor model consistency for this event over the next few days.

