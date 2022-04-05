Cameron University hosts virtual presentation
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Department of Education will host CU Become a Teacher.
The virtual workshop is for anyone who is considering entering the teaching field.
The Zoom presentation will be Tuesday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will focus on the multiple pathways for becoming a teacher.
Registration is online and will offer information to those who have not earned college cred or have earned a college degree or credit.
