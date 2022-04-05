Expert Connections
Cameron University, University of Science and Arts students featured in gallery

(Chisholm Trail Arts Council)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from two universities will be featured in an upcoming exhibition.

Works by Cameron University art students will be on display at the Chisholm Trail Arts Council Art Gallery in Duncan.

The show will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and will be on display through May 26.

Fifteen CU students will have 32 works which include mediums in oil, watercolor, gouache, charcoal, pastel, pen and ink and mixed media.

The exhibition will also feature artwork by students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

