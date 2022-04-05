Cameron University, University of Science and Arts students featured in gallery

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from two universities will be featured in an upcoming exhibition.

Works by Cameron University art students will be on display at the Chisholm Trail Arts Council Art Gallery in Duncan.

The show will open with a reception at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and will be on display through May 26.

Fifteen CU students will have 32 works which include mediums in oil, watercolor, gouache, charcoal, pastel, pen and ink and mixed media.

The exhibition will also feature artwork by students from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.