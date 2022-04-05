Churches help end OBI’s blood shortage in Great Church Challenge

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus community came together for the first ever Great Church Challenge, to help out a charitable organization, Operation C.A.R.E.

There are churches in Altus battling it out, in a friendly competition to raise the most money and blood units to help those in need in their community.

The Jackson County Ministerial Alliance thought it would be a great idea to team up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to help with the blood shortage in Southwest Oklahoma.

But the president of the organization, Kevin Baker, took it one step further, by starting a friendly competition between the churches in Altus.

The church who donates the most units will also help out a charitable organization in town.

”There is a benefactor that works with Oklahoma Blood Institute called the Greater Good,” Baker said. “We have set a goal of 75 units, and if we make that goal today, they will forward a check to Operation C.A.R.E.”

Operation C.A.R.E is a non profit organization which helps people with things like utility bills, food, clothing and medical prescriptions.

And every drop of blood donated will stay within Southwest Oklahoma, benefiting the people of Altus and their hospitals.

Pastor Steve Lehew said the challenge was created to help meet these goals, but if his church wins he will have some bragging rights for the year.

“Here’s the trophy, the great church challenge 2022, and you know the great things is is it’s more than a trophy,” Lehew said. “It’s about helping saves lives.”

The pastors also encouraged those who are not church goers to come out and donate.

Pastor Earnest Everman said one person can actually make a huge difference.

”That’s what we’re really asking of the community right now, this be your time to step up,” Everman said. “As you know, there always a countless unending need for blood donors.”

Baker said he hopes the Great Church Challenge is another great addition to help OBI and Operation C.A.R.E get the help they need.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.