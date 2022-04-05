Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City of Elgin drafting Master Plan, needs community input

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin officials are asking for community feedback as they draft a Master Plan for the city.

The goal is to put together broad and flexible goals and objectives.

You can visit the City of Elgin’s Facebook page to take a survey that asks questions about your vision for the community, such as housing developments.

They’d like to have responses by May 1.

Mayor JJ Francais said the plan will shape Elgin’s future, with ideas that will outlast city leaders.

“This city doesn’t belong to the council,” Francais said. “It doesn’t belong to me as mayor. It belongs to the citizens as a whole, and so we want public input going forward as to what our citizens want out of their city and want in their city and so this plan, hopefully, with enough public input will have that public buy in and we can start to move forward together as a city.”

A public input meeting is scheduled for this Thursday, April 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Elgin Public School Fine Arts Center.

Officials will put out a draft document for everyone to review before it’s adopted by the city.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: ID of victim in fatal Stephens Co. crash released
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period

Latest News

Altus Churches participate in Great Church Challenge.
Churches help end OBI’s blood shortage in Great Church Challenge
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions return for next several days for parts of Texoma
Oklahoma House passes abortion bill
Vincent Saylor joins 7News to talk about Young Professionals of Lawton's State Capitol event.
Young Professionals of Lawton will head to Oklahoma Capitol
April Albert and David Harrison say their 19-year-old son has worked at Papa John’s in Duncan...
Alleged theft by employees leads to closure of Duncan restaurant