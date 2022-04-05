City of Elgin drafting Master Plan, needs community input

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin officials are asking for community feedback as they draft a Master Plan for the city.

The goal is to put together broad and flexible goals and objectives.

You can visit the City of Elgin’s Facebook page to take a survey that asks questions about your vision for the community, such as housing developments.

They’d like to have responses by May 1.

Mayor JJ Francais said the plan will shape Elgin’s future, with ideas that will outlast city leaders.

“This city doesn’t belong to the council,” Francais said. “It doesn’t belong to me as mayor. It belongs to the citizens as a whole, and so we want public input going forward as to what our citizens want out of their city and want in their city and so this plan, hopefully, with enough public input will have that public buy in and we can start to move forward together as a city.”

A public input meeting is scheduled for this Thursday, April 7 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Elgin Public School Fine Arts Center.

Officials will put out a draft document for everyone to review before it’s adopted by the city.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.