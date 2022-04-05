City of Lawton updates utility bill cycle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton said the utility billing cycle, which was delayed due to the conversion, is almost caught up.

To cycles 18 and 19 still need to process for billing.

Cycle 18 is located north of Ferris Avenue, south of Kingsbury Avenue, east of Sheridan Road and west of Fort Sill Boulevard. Cycle 19 is south of Lee Boulevard, north of Woodlawn Road, east of 11th Street and west of Tower Road.

These two Cycles will be mailed later this week and will be due in late April and the overlapping bill, which will be received in late April, ill be due in early May.

The billing cycles which have been mailed out between April 1 and April 4 may receive overlapping bills due to the software delay in March.

Citizens who receive overlapping bills will be given the standard time of 20 days for payment with each bill.

The City of Lawton said auto draft services will begin next billing cycle for those who have signed up.

Questions concerning utility bills can be asked through the City of Lawton’s Utility Services Division at 580-581-3308.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.