CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM invites community to conference

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s annual CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM conference will present Lead Where You’re Planted: Discovering Your Transformational Leadership Strengths and Applying Them Now.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 6, in the Shepler Ballroom and is free and open to the public.

On-site registration will begin at 5 p.m., but to pre-register or to receive a Zoom link, those interested can visit CU’s website.

Following a welcome by the Walters High School Varsity Choir at 5:25 p.m., keynote speakers Kari Henry Hulett and Maria Gray talk about how attendees can maximize their success in virtual education and business. The presentation will be followed by a networking reception.

Hulett and Gray will hold a panel discussion joined by e-commerce Director for Frances Valentine Kaitlan Brown, Lawton High School Science Department Chair Kimberly Jones and Southwest Regional Support Partner Terri Kinder.

Hulett is an assistant professor of educational leadership at Northeastern State University, where she teaches graduate courses in motivation learning and leadership, instructional methods, and online teaching and learning.

Gray serves as associate professor of leadership at Northeastern State University, where she teaches in the Master of Science in Leadership program. She is a member of the China Bridge Program and taught educational leadership in China in 2018.

For more information on the event, those interested can contact Dr. Sheila Youngblood at syoungbl@cameron.edu or 580-591-8005.

