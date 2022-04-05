First Alert Forecast: Dry and Windy Conditions Ahead | 4/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With air temperatures and dew points very close to one another or practically the same, fog has developed for many locations this Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all counties in southwest Oklahoma and the following north Texas counties: Clay, Wilbarger, Hardeman and Wichita until 9AM as visibility has dropped below one-quarter of a mile. This will impact your morning commute so give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination! When out driving, take it slow, use your headlights (NOT high-beams) and leave plenty of distance ahead of you!!

Fog will taper off by mid-morning and we’ll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day! High temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s by the afternoon with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts could be as high as 30mph. A Red Flag Warning is in place for a few counties in western north Texas as relative humidity will drop to around 10 percent.

A cold front will move into our area late tonight bringing a cooler and very dry airmass down from the north. Overnight winds are expected to increase out of the north/northeast at 15 to 25mph. Wind gusts will be higher. Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 40s.

The arrival of tonight’s cold front will be dry, so look for ample sunshine tomorrow with cooler with high temperatures. Many in the upper 60s to low 70s with north winds at 10 to 15mph by the afternoon.

A strong area of low pressure along the US-Canadian border will keep our forecast cool, dry and windy! On Thursday winds will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30mph. Wind gusts will be higher. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Elevated to Near Critical fire conditions are expected through the entire 7-day forecast period. A Red Flag Warning will likely be needed for both Wednesday and Thursday across portions of the forecast area.

On Friday, we’ll see sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts higher.

With a return of south winds and ample sunshine, high temperatures will soar back into the upper 70s to low 80s for Saturday. Gusts will be higher.

For Sunday, mostly cloudy skies and south winds at 15 to 25mph. Gusts will be higher. Despite the cloud cover, highs will increase into the upper 80s to low 90s. As mentioned previously, the low relative humidity, strong south winds and warm temperatures will combine to create near-critical fire conditions for Saturday/Sunday!

Have a good day! -LW

