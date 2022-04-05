Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma House passes abortion bill

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House approved and sent an abortion bill to the Governor’s desk on Tuesday, April 5.

Senate Bill 612 would make performing an abortion a felony and punishable by serving several years in prison.

On Tuesday afternoon, pro-choice advocates lined the steps of the state capitol to protest the bill’s signing.

The bill passed the state senate last year and it makes an exception for the procedure if it’s done to save the life of the mother.

If the bill is signed into law, a person convicted of performing an abortion faces up to 10 years in prison plus a $100,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: ID of victim in fatal Stephens Co. crash released
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period

Latest News

Altus Churches participate in Great Church Challenge.
Churches help end OBI’s blood shortage in Great Church Challenge
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions return for next several days for parts of Texoma
Vincent Saylor joins 7News to talk about Young Professionals of Lawton's State Capitol event.
Young Professionals of Lawton will head to Oklahoma Capitol
April Albert and David Harrison say their 19-year-old son has worked at Papa John’s in Duncan...
Alleged theft by employees leads to closure of Duncan restaurant