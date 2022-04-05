Purple Up event begins throughout April

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time to “Purple Up.”

The month of April is National Month of the Military Child and KSWO will take some extra time to recognize military kids who are stepping up in their local community.

Now through the end of the month we will be showcasing local military children in an effort to show appreciation for the on-going support of military kids in our area.

If anyone would like to submit their military kid, they can go here.

Once there, they can upload their kid’s name and photo.

There are also special deals for military families.

