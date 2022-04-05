Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Purple Up event begins throughout April

Purple Up
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time to “Purple Up.”

The month of April is National Month of the Military Child and KSWO will take some extra time to recognize military kids who are stepping up in their local community.

Now through the end of the month we will be showcasing local military children in an effort to show appreciation for the on-going support of military kids in our area.

If anyone would like to submit their military kid, they can go here.

Once there, they can upload their kid’s name and photo.

There are also special deals for military families.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: ID of victim in fatal Stephens Co. crash released
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period

Latest News

Altus Churches participate in Great Church Challenge.
Churches help end OBI’s blood shortage in Great Church Challenge
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions return for next several days for parts of Texoma
Oklahoma House passes abortion bill
Vincent Saylor joins 7News to talk about Young Professionals of Lawton's State Capitol event.
Young Professionals of Lawton will head to Oklahoma Capitol
April Albert and David Harrison say their 19-year-old son has worked at Papa John’s in Duncan...
Alleged theft by employees leads to closure of Duncan restaurant