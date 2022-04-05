Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky

By FOX19 Digital Staff, Payton Marshall, Chancelor Winn and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Three underage victims and a 41-year-old man were shot Monday night in Covington, Kentucky, according to police.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a large fight involving numerous juveniles. It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, WXIX reports.

Officers found victims at the scene ranging from 7 to 14 years old in addition to the adult victim. The victims were transported to area hospitals, police say. Their statuses are unknown.

The suspect is at large, and authorities are working to get a search warrant, according to sources close to the investigation.

Multiple families of the victims gathered outside the emergency room entrance at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Robert Gary drove there with his best friend, whose son was one of those shot. He says the experience has been frantic, emotional and upsetting.

“He’s pretty traumatized by the situation because that is his baby boy,” Gary said.

Gary says the child, Jontay, is quiet and not violent. He says he keeps to himself and plays on his tablet.

“I have no idea,” said Gary when asked why the shooting happened. “I don’t know. It’s an insane situation right there, you know? Just want to shoot everybody? It don’t make no sense. I couldn’t even imagine what he was thinking, you know?”

Jared Zach lives near the scene of the shooting.

“It makes me sick to my stomach because I see all these kids, and they are in this environment, and you know, this is not a good situation that we are in right now,” Zach said. “Especially when we are getting out of COVID and everything, and all the tensions are boiling, and you are living in this environment where drug and crime is so high, and it just worries me a lot. It scares me because I’m going to have to raise my son in this type of situation, and there is no foreseeable end to it.”

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: Officials release more information on fatal Stephens County wreck
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
Positive identification of the suspect is pending.
Man killed in pursuit, shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Senate bargainers have reached agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering...
COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review
From a snake found slithering in a sofa to a pricey piece of paper fished out of the trash,...
Take a look: Man finds 7-foot snake in couch; woman throws out winning lottery ticket
Mary Elliott, a 67-year-old retired healthcare worker, won $110,000 in the Virginia Lottery....
Woman throws lottery ticket away before realizing she won