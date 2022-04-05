Tulsa man sentenced after he after admitted to rape

TULSA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday, April 5, for a rape he committed near the OSU-Tulsa campus in 2015.

Eugene Nunley, 48, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

On Aug. 26, 2021, Nunley pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force and Threat in Indian Country.

He admitted to forcing a victim in a wooded area on Aug. 13, 2015. Nunley ran away from the scene and the victim did not know their attacker.

DNA testing revealed Nunley as the perpetrator and officials located him in the Creek County jail, where Nunley was being held on unrelated charges.

Nunley, a Muscogee Nation citizen, was convicted of the 2015 rape in Tulsa County District Court, but his conviction was overturned after the Cherokee Nation reservation was recognized as having never been disestablished by Congress. Nunley was indicted in federal court in June 2021.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation.

