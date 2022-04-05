Expert Connections
USAO receives thousands in donations for Giving Day

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma received over $104,000 from 327 separate gifts during this year’s Giving Day. This year’s goal was to raise $75,000.

The Division of Science and Physical Education program raised the most money, while the Division of Arts and Humanities had the greatest number of individual gifts.

In Drover Athletics, the esports program raised the most money and the golf team had the largest number of donors.

The Alumni Association’s scholarship program was the first university office to reach 25 donors. Each of these offices will receive an extra $1,000 as a challenge gift.

“I send my sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who participated in Giving Day 2022,” JP Audas, vice president for advancement, said. “It is inspiring and energizing to see our campus come together to invest in our collective future.”

For more information about Giving Day visit usao.edu/giving.

