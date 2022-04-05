Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Walters Volunteer Fire Department serves burgers for fundraiser

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The rise in fires across southwest Oklahoma has put a strain on local volunteer fire departments who use donations and fundraising to make end meet.

Later this week, the Walters Volunteer Fire Department will host a hamburger fundraiser.

The Walters Volunteer Fire Department and Cache Valley Lodge #530 will host their annual Hamburger Supper this Thursday, April 7.

The drive-thru opens at 5 p.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

There will be two lines for the event, both going east on Colorado in front of the fire station.

Tickets for the meal are $10 and include a hamburger, sides and dessert. Meals can also be bought in advance from any firefighter.

More information can be found on the Walters Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 2770 and Camelback Road...
UPDATE: ID of victim in fatal Stephens Co. crash released
Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
Leo and Ken’s Truck Stop and Restaurant staff receive thousand dollar tip
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
‘I’m so scared’: School shooting suspect runs to nearby home, arrest caught on camera
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 15 year old.
UPDATE: AMBER ALERT canceled, missing girl found
City of Lawton extends late fee grace period

Latest News

Altus Churches participate in Great Church Challenge.
Churches help end OBI’s blood shortage in Great Church Challenge
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions return for next several days for parts of Texoma
Oklahoma House passes abortion bill
Vincent Saylor joins 7News to talk about Young Professionals of Lawton's State Capitol event.
Young Professionals of Lawton will head to Oklahoma Capitol
April Albert and David Harrison say their 19-year-old son has worked at Papa John’s in Duncan...
Alleged theft by employees leads to closure of Duncan restaurant