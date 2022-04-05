Walters Volunteer Fire Department serves burgers for fundraiser

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The rise in fires across southwest Oklahoma has put a strain on local volunteer fire departments who use donations and fundraising to make end meet.

Later this week, the Walters Volunteer Fire Department will host a hamburger fundraiser.

The Walters Volunteer Fire Department and Cache Valley Lodge #530 will host their annual Hamburger Supper this Thursday, April 7.

The drive-thru opens at 5 p.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

There will be two lines for the event, both going east on Colorado in front of the fire station.

Tickets for the meal are $10 and include a hamburger, sides and dessert. Meals can also be bought in advance from any firefighter.

More information can be found on the Walters Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

